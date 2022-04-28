Senator Bernie Sanders Endorses Nida Allam In Her Congressional Run For North Carolina's 4th District

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, Sanders announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

“She understands the need for an agenda that benefits the working class. That means Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and a living wage,'' Sanders wrote in his endorsement. “We need her in the Congress.”

Allam is a longtime supporter of Sanders; she started a club called NC State for Bernie while she was in college, and upon graduating, landed a job as a political director for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

Allam is one of three frontrunners in the congressional race. She’s up against Valerie Foushee, a state senator with over two decades of experience in public office, and Clay Aiken, a former American Idol contestant and activist for children with disabilities.

Early voting for the primary started today.

Follow Staff Writer Lena Geller on Twitter or send an email to lgeller@indyweek.com.