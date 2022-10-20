Candidate Questionnaire: David Knight, Raleigh City Council District E

Name as it appears on the ballot: David Knight

Age: 54

Party affiliation: Unaffiliated

Campaign website: https://www.knightforraleigh.com/

Occupation & employer: Environmental Consultant, self

Years lived in Raleigh: 25

1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?

I was a part of the new cohort of City Council Members who were overwhelmingly elected three years ago to replace incumbents who were blocking Raleigh’s progress on environmental protection, housing affordability, and sustainable growth. I am proud of the work this council has done so far, particularly as we also had to refocus our priorities during the pandemic. I firmly believe we are on the right path. Raleigh is spending more on affordable housing than ever before, we’ve elevated the functions of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Community Engagement within the city organization, we’ve made transit fare free, we’ve updated our zoning code to allow common sense land uses like accessory dwelling units, duplexes, townhomes, and short term rentals, and we have a new city manager that understands our community’s priorities and the Council’s vision for improving public safety, transit, and housing affordability. I have lived in Raleigh most of my adult life and I have never been more excited to live here.

2. If you are a candidate for a district seat, please identify your priorities for your district. If you are an at-large or mayoral candidate, please identify the three most pressing issues the city faces.

My priorities for District E and for all of Raleigh are public safety, housing affordability, transportation & transit improvements, environmental protection, and small business support. My overarching priority for District E is to build consensus on the issues and initiatives that will move our city forward. My district runs from Five Points all the way to Brier Creek, and the viewpoints found throughout my district are as varied as you might imagine. Being a consensus builder requires that you do what it takes to bring people together, which I have done with District E town hall meetings and informal gatherings with residents in my district throughout my first term.

I think the key to representing a geographic district effectively is to advocate for projects that will have a positive impact on the district and on the City as a whole. For example, I’ve worked with city staff to conceptualize the Five Points Streetscape & Safety Study, an initiative to ensure people can navigate the Five Points corridor safely and easily, with or without a car. My goal is to champion an inclusive community engagement process for the study that can be replicated across the City.

3. What in your record as a public official or other experience demonstrates your ability to be effective as a member of the city council and as an advocate for the issues that you believe are important?

As an environmental consultant and attorney, I have served as an Assistant Secretary of Natural Resources for the NC Department of Environment & Natural Resources, Director of NC Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, and Director of Government Relations for NC Nature Conservancy. When I first ran for City Council in 2019, I expressed my desire to bring my experience in state government and nonprofit advocacy to the local level, and to ensure that the City of Raleigh is engaging effectively with state leaders on issues that everyday people face. My work with state and nonprofit organizations provided me with invaluable experience in bringing people together and finding common ground.

4. U.S. metros are grappling with a housing shortage, especially a shortage of affordable housing. Raleigh is no different. Many believe that the best way to address this crisis is via dense infill development along public transportation corridors. Do you share this vision for Raleigh’s growth? Please explain.

Absolutely - I agree with the experts on this one. Building more affordable units along major corridors will address a number of issues our city is facing: housing affordability, urban sprawl, traffic congestion, and connectivity. I think Raleigh has taken a smart and pragmatic approach to tackling housing affordability; we realize this is a complex issue that must be addressed in a number of ways. I advocated strongly for our 2020 Affordable Housing Bond - the largest in Raleigh’s history - which the voters overwhelmingly approved. The City is using the proceeds of the bond to build affordable housing units, acquire property for future development of affordable housing, and partner with nonprofit, for-profit, and government agency housing partners - with a huge emphasis on transit access.

5. In 2020, Raleigh citizens voted in favor of an $80 million affordable housing bond to assist with acquiring land and building near transit corridors, preserving existing inventory, down payment and homeowner repairs assistance, low-income housing tax credit financing, and more. The city also created a goal of adding 5,700 affordable units over 10 years and is on track to meet that goal. But it’s estimated that Raleigh has a deficit of some 20,000 units currently, and it’s clear much more work is needed. Should the city bring another affordable housing bond before voters? Why or why not? If yes, when, how much should the city ask for, and what should the bond fund?

Yes, we should. After a long public process, integrated with our staff and expert recommendations, this council approved to move forward with a $80 million bond measure. The conclusion was this was what the city could spend in a reasonable time, with most thinking five years was the most likely duration. The next bond’s amount should be based on public and expert input, and the capacity for the city and its partners to be able to deliver housing outcomes in a reasonable timeframe.

Beyond that, it is important that the city continue to build relationships with experts in affordable housing. Nonprofits, developers, and the community play a vital role in expanding our housing options and ensuring more units are built to increase supply and allow prices to stabilize. Government-subsidized housing for those who qualify is important in addressing the housing crisis, but there are many other pieces at play that contribute to affordability and heightened demand.

5. In neighborhoods across the city, ranch homes and other modest, more affordable single-family homes are being torn down and replaced with large (also single-family) McMansions that don’t provide more density. Does the city have any authority to regulate such teardowns? Should it regulate such teardowns and redevelopment?

We have limited authority, particularly in neighborhoods that have an overlay zoning district, but the regulatory approach has not served Raleigh well over the years. People often think that the government reaches its goals through mandates and rules, but I think a better approach for this situation is actually to scale back our rules and let the housing market meet the demand for more diverse housing types. Tear downs of single family homes that only result in larger single family homes is a result of city policies of the past, which banned duplexes, townhomes, and other housing types in single family zoning districts. Until recently, city rules would not allow a duplex to be rebuilt as a duplex; you would have to replace a duplex with a single family home. These rules worked against our goals of plentiful housing choices for Raleigh residents, so we changed them. I supported changes to our zoning code that opened the door for more housing types in residential zoning districts, and I think this change will help us meet our goals for sustainable growth and creating more housing choices.

6. One way Raleigh’s city council has attempted to address the city’s housing shortage is by allowing for more flexible housing options such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadraplexes in all neighborhoods in the city, eliminating certain zoning protections, and allowing apartments for zones along bus routes. Do you support this move to bring missing middle housing to the city and do you think it will be an effective policy for managing the city’s growth?

I support the Missing Middle housing concept as a public policy that can increase housing options and affordability, and I think we need to give it time to work to better understand its impact. This policy decision was developed with broad public support in direct response to our growing housing crisis. I believe it will provide more housing options for those who don’t want or need a single family home, and it can address some of the density and affordability issues we see in Raleigh. However, I do want to see a public input process and neighborhood input on such proposals, because I think ultimately we’ll see a better end result with more public participation in the process.

7. Raleigh’s city council has directed city staff to gather data on absentee investors who are buying up properties in the city. Would you support measures to limit investors from buying up homes as other U.S. cities are considering doing or further regulating whole house short-term rentals that some argue are detracting from the supply of homes available for full-time residents?

I supported that request to city staff, and I’m very interested to see what city staff finds on this issue and what recommendations we can pull from those findings. The issue at stake is whether existing homes are available for people who need them, and the City has a vested interest in ensuring that our available housing stock is occupied. I don’t necessarily agree that short term rentals have the same effect on housing supply as investor-owned homes that can go vacant for months or years at a time; I think short-term rentals are a great way for people to visit our city or to secure housing that meets their unique needs. Many people use short-term rentals during a move or relocation, because they provide needed amenities for their families, and I would not want to take that option away from people who need it.

8. What role should the city play in ensuring that the longtime residents of rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods in Southeast Raleigh and other areas of the city can continue to afford to live in those neighborhoods?

Raleigh has made stabilization a primary focus in our housing efforts, including funding for home rehabilitation and down payment assistance, which help renters make the leap to home ownership. We are also constantly exploring new initiatives - such as the Neighborhood Homes Tax Credit, a potential financing mechanism that may be used to help people remain in their homes; this is a tool that developers, lenders, and local governments could leverage to finance home construction and rehabilitation in certain areas, including areas at risk of gentrification. We also need to do more with homeowner education to ensure people know their rights and options before selling their homes or when they are facing eviction. Our new partnership with Campbell Law School to establish the Housing Justice Project will help those at risk of losing their homes by providing legal guidance and advice.

9. Public servants including police officers, firefighters, and teachers can’t afford to live in the city where they work. As a result, Raleigh loses good officers and teachers to other municipalities and is grappling with a current shortage of around 60 firefighters and more than 100 police officers. What can Raleigh leaders do to attract and retain the best officers and other public servants?

Raleigh’s advancements towards housing affordability are done with our public servants in mind. The people who serve our community should absolutely be able to afford to live here.

As for the professions on city payroll, the answer is simple: we must pay our public servants more. In our last City budget, we voted to raise the salaries of all our city employees to address this concern, but the raises did not go far enough. I was one of only two Councilors to vote in favor of an additional raise for our first responders. As times change, we must ensure sufficient staffing and effective recruitment of the best and most qualified candidates to serve our growing city. This requires fair and competitive compensation, which I will continue to advocate for.

10. Do you support the city council’s decision to eliminate parking minimums for developers? Why or why not?

Yes - I think it can free up a lot of space for necessary infrastructure and affordable housing, and it is a step towards decreasing our dependence on cars and becoming a more transit-oriented city.

11. In 2019, Raleigh’s city council voted to eliminate citizen advisory councils (CACs) without public notice or input. Do you feel this was the right decision? Do you support bringing back CACs? What do you think the council is doing right or wrong when it comes to community engagement post-CACs? Could you describe your vision for community engagement in Raleigh?

I supported that decision then and even moreso now, as we’ve made significant strides towards comprehensive, inclusive community engagement. I believe that the City should do the work of community engagement, rather than leaving it to volunteers - which results in inconsistent practices that vary based on where you live in Raleigh.

I do think city staff needs to go where people live and take community engagement opportunities into neighborhoods and communities throughout Raleigh.

My vision for community engagement is one that is inclusive and real– not driven by personal or political agendas. The work should be done by city staff to ensure it is done using best practices and objectivity. The work of community engagement should be reflected in city policies and projects, so that people can see themselves and their values represented in their city government.

I would invite anyone interested in this issue to look at the groundbreaking work that Raleigh’s new Office of Community Engagement is doing; go to engage.raleighnc.gov to find ways to get involved.

12. Following shooting deaths of Raleigh residents by RPD officers, the city council established a civilian-staffed police review board in 2020 that had no official power and fell apart soon after two of its members resigned. The council also established the ACORNS unit to address mental health crises, but data shows the unit rarely assists on calls related to suicides and involuntary mental health commitments, leaving most of those calls to police officers. Do you feel that the council has done enough, in partnership with the police chief, to reform the police force and address officer violence? Would you support cutting the department’s $124.5 million police budget?

I would not support cutting the police budget. Public safety is one of my top priorities, and it is important to ensure that our officers have the proper training and resources necessary to do their jobs. I put my full trust in our new police chief to update personnel policies and training practices as needed to ensure RPD is aligned with important reforms and prepared to serve our community as it grows.

That being said, I know we can implement new programs and improvements within the Department. The ACORNS program is still quite new, and I am hopeful to see it expand in years to come. One example I have been impressed by and look to as a model is Denver’s STAR (Support Team Assisted Response) Program. This is an enhanced version of the ACORNS program that includes EMTs and mental health professionals who are deployed in mental health emergencies. Programs like these recognize that not every emergency requires law enforcement interaction. I believe we expect far too much out of our law enforcement officers, and our citizens in crisis deserve access to professionals who are best equipped to meet their needs. Programs like these require strong community partnership and investment, and I am hopeful we can continue to prioritize this type of reform.

13. Raleigh has made strides on transit in the last several years. Bus fare is free and construction of new Bus Rapid Transit routes is underway, bike lanes are expanding to areas across the city, and commuter rail will eventually connect Raleigh to Durham and Johnston Counties. Is the city doing a good job of managing its current transit systems, encouraging residents to use them, and planning for more future transit and connectivity? Should the city be investing more on bike, pedestrian, and other transit infrastructure?

For the reasons mentioned above and elsewhere, I’m excited for the future of transportation in Raleigh.

I proudly pushed to keep the buses fare-free during and after the pandemic, and I think it’s one piece of the puzzle to encourage ridership. I fully support the Wake County Transit Plan and I can’t wait to see it fully realized with holistic improvements to the user experience. I think we need to continue to make system investments - including increased frequency and expanded service - and then ramp up our marketing efforts.

My first meeting with city staff after I was elected was about accelerating more bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Since then, I have been proud to advocate for projects in my district like the Blue Ridge Bike-Ped Improvement Project, the Lumley-Westgate-Ebenezer Church Roads Bicycle ­& Pedestrian Project, and the Leesville Safe Routes to School project. Most recently, I worked with staff to conceptualize the Five Points Streetscape and Safety Study, which will help ensure that Five Points remains one of Raleigh’s favorite destinations that people can safely access - no matter how they choose to get there. My goal is that the model we develop for this study for Five Points is replicated across Raleigh, to encourage active transportation and transit use throughout our city.

14. Downtown Raleigh has struggled to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic with foot traffic still down and many storefronts and offices sitting vacant. The council has implemented a new social district to try to bring people downtown again. What more could or should the city council do to revitalize the urban core?

I think our best advancements and initiatives for Downtown Raleigh have come at the suggestion of downtown business owners. They asked us to implement the social district, just as they asked us for help with parking relief for their employees and curbside pick-up zones during the pandemic. We’re fortunate to have strong leaders and partners with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance who effectively advocate for the needs of downtown.

I personally am drawn to downtown Raleigh for its live music, art museums, special events, and many of our region’s best independent restaurants. I’d love to see more city investments in access to parks & nature - including more access points for our greenway system. I fully support our investments in Dorothea Dix Park as I believe it is America’s next great urban park; I also am excited for the redevelopment of a 14 acre tract just north of downtown (to be known as Pigeon House Meadow Park) which will result in a new natural and passive public park.

I also think Downtown Raleigh needs a sports venue. It’s the biggest missing piece for our urban core when comparing downtown Raleigh to peer cities, and the right project could result in the unique type of sustained energy and vibrancy that comes from having a home sports team located in a city’s urban core. I’m a huge Carolina Hurricanes fan and I support current efforts to redevelop the area around PNC Arena to make it a more walkable, urban environment, but I believe we need similar investment in downtown Raleigh.

15. Do you support Raleigh’s $275 million parks bond on the ballot this fall? Why or why not?

Absolutely. The people of Raleigh have always voted in favor of parks bonds in the past, which resulted in the parks, greenways, and open spaces we enjoy today. I especially appreciate how the 2022 Parks Bond is focused on equitable access and amenities in parks throughout our city. Public parks have innumerable benefits for physical health and economic development, and - as we learned throughout the pandemic - time spent outside and in community space is critical for mental health. I support continued investments in our parks and am excited for the opportunities we have with the bond on this year’s ballot.

16. If there is anything else you would like to address, please do so here.

I would love to take this opportunity to acknowledge the work and dedication of our city staff. Elected officials are often in the limelight - especially during campaign season - but we could not achieve any of our goals without our city staff. They worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with many front line employees showing up in person every day to provide essential services, including police officers, firefighters, 911 telecommunicators, utility service workers, transportation field services, solid waste and recycling crews, and parks maintenance workers. Over the past three years, we have seen our city planners and housing & development professionals work quickly to adapt to a new vision for Raleigh’s future, including revising city policies and implementing new city programs that meet the needs of our growing city. We have challenged our city engineers to accelerate sidewalk construction, optimize transit routes, protect water quality, and prevent stormwater runoff and erosion. We have asked staff to construct more city parks and develop more affordable housing than they have ever done before, and our finance, budget, and legal staff have shown innovation and creativity in finding ways to get the work done. I know they are all motivated by a personal desire to serve the Raleigh community, but I don’t always have the best platform to acknowledge their hard work, so I’ll use this space to do just that.