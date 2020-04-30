As Another Locked-Down First Friday Nears, Two Raleigh Institutions Offer Unique Art Experiences

Raleigh Denim Workshop and Lump founder Bill Thelen collaborated to create this T-shirt to benefit the gallery's volunteer staff.

Raleigh art lovers might feel the sting of the COVID-19 shutdown a little more keenly on the first Friday of each month, when they're accustomed to rubbing elbows at the city's monthly art walk.

But the virtual adventures of two Oak City institutions, one for First Friday tomorrow evening and one ongoing, might help dull the pain.

At 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County is highlighting Georges Le Chevallier's "Shuibui" mixed-media paintings, which are playful, abstract deconstructions of dishes by a who's-who of local chefs. Le Chevallier will give a tour of the exhibit, joined by chef Angela Salamanca of Centro and Gallo Pelón, Chris Hylton of ORO, and Kim Hammer of Bittersweet, all of whom created dishes that inspired pieces in the series.

After the tour, you can also participate in a tasting of wines to pair with the dishes represented in the exhibit. For $40, three bottles (a red, a white, and a sparkling) are available for curbside pickup or delivery within 20 miles at the Raleigh Wine Feed. Of course, you can also BYOB or abstain and simply join the Virtual First Friday on Zoom. But it sounds like a great excuse to get tipsy with hotshot local chefs to us.

Of course, if you like to do things a little weirder and on your own schedule, don't forget to check in with the goings-on at Lump. The little gallery that could has two tracks of virtual programming running that are well worth your while.

First, there's "FÄQUE KNEWS," for which Lump has turned one of its galleries into a "cheap-o Lump TV set" where they film performances and post them online. Anything artists can do with a camera, a desk, and a backdrop goes. So far, it features puppet theater by Chris Vitiello, modular synthesis by Mike Geary, a monologue by interim Lump director George Jenne, and other unnerving mysteries. You don't have to drink wine, but you might need to.

The gallery's denizens are also keeping a running "HIT LIST," which is not nearly as sinister as it sounds: It's just a compendium of quick takes, recommendations, and links on films, music, books, and more to absorb during quarantine, with Lump's typical esoteric slant.

Donate or become a sustainer to support the invaluable gallery's activities and its new aid programs, such as an artist fund providing $2,000 grants to three young artists to help them both survive and mount their first Lump show. (Lump has also started a fund to benefit its volunteer staff, which you can support this extremely cool Raleigh Denim Workshop T-shirt designed by founder Bill Thelen.)

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.

DEAR READERS, WE NEED YOUR HELP NOW MORE THAN EVER. Support independent local journalism by joining the INDY Press Club today. Your contributions will keep our fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle, coronavirus be damned.