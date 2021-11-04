Charlotte-Based Publication CLTure Comes to Transfer Food Hall for a Day of Food, Music, and Art

Sonny Miles performing at the CLTure Hopscotch Day Party at Transfer Co. Food Hall | Courtesy of Artsplosure

The weekends bookending Thanksgiving can often have a tricky heft, for those faced with the task of entertaining out-of-town friends and family and trying to stay busy and culturally engaged.

One solution: the Charlotte-based online publication CLTure— announced today that it will be hosting a mini-festival-like fall bazaar at Raleigh's Transfer Co. Food Hall, with a stacked roster of vendors and performers.

The November 20 event will feature almost two-dozen local businesses, including but not limited to, The Pour House Record Shop, Quail Ridge Books, Dolly’s Vintage, Game Theory, and more, alongside performances from local musicians like Sonny Miles, Libby Rodenbough, Greg Cox, Natalie Carr, and Lesthegenius.

"Transfer Co. Food Hall was built with the intent to be a hub for our community and we’re very proud to be hosting such a great selection of local vendors and musicians during the holiday season to stimulate the local economy," Mark J Garmise, general manager of Transfer Co. Food Hall, said in a press release. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with CLTure to help promote music, arts and small businesses in the region."

Admission is $5 and more info for the event can be found here.

