Governor Roy Cooper Names D. Reid Wilson New Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Thursday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Chief Deputy Secretary D. Reid Wilson will be promoted to Secretary at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The gig starts today.

Wilson, a Raleigh native, replaces Susi Hamilton, who stepped down from her role as secretary, earlier in December, as Governor Cooper transitioned to his second term. He has served with Hamilton since 2017, when he took on the role as chief deputy secretary.

“As we searched for a leader for this large and diverse agency, Reid Wilson’s accomplishments and distinguished service made him a natural choice to step into the role as secretary,” Governor Cooper said in a press release. “I am glad that he will lead the agency as we continue to support our state’s art, history, and music and to preserve North Carolina’s lands, parks, and wildlife.”

Prior to his time at the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Wilson was executive director of the Conservation Trust for North Carolina. Between 1989 and 1993, he worked as political director of the Sierra Club, and during the Clinton administration he served as chief of staff of the Environmental Protection Agency. He has also worked on Democratic campaigns, and as a public affairs consultant for environmental groups.

“Our department will do its part to help the state recover from the pandemic, expand educational opportunities for children, strengthen local economies, and make our communities more resilient," Wilson said in the press release.

