Local Arts Leaders Launch the NC Artist Relief Fund

Yesterday we reported on the severe preliminary impact of coronavirus cancellations on local art workers and ways to help.

An important item was added to that list last night, when VAE Raleigh, PineCone, Artspace, and the United Arts Council banded together to launch the NC Artist Relief Fund, which is modeled on NorthStar Chruch of the Arts' Durham-only relief effort.

All donations will be distributed to North Carolina artists and presenters. You can donate to the fund here, and apply for relief funds here.

bhowe@indyweek.com