Quail Ridge Books Offers Browsing by Appointment

Raleigh’s beloved community bookstore is getting creative to try to hold onto that title as the coronavirus pandemic reshapes the meaning of the word “community.”

Starting on Saturday, March 21, Quail Ridge Books will try out browsing by appointment; you can book one by phone (919-828-1588) or email (books@quailridgebooks.com).

The appointments will run in one-hour blocks, with a maximum of four at any given time, so that everyone can keep their distance. (You may also bring one child or companion per appointment.)

All customers will be required to wash their hands in the store before browsing, and to place any books they touch but don’t buy in a basket for cleaning by the QRB staff.

If you want to support independent book stores but don't feel safe venturing into even a controlled environment (and honestly, we're not sure we would), Quail Ridge is offering free delivery, and no appointment is needed for curbside book pickup.

Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill is also offering free curbside pickup and $1 shipping through April. The Regulator Bookshop in Durham has free curbside and reduced shipping rates. McIntyre's Books is even making deliveries in the Fearrington Village area.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.

