Helium Comedy Records Relocates to the Triangle

Helium Comedy Records, a one-year-old comedy record label operated by Helium Comedy Club, has moved its daily operations from St. Louis, Missouri to the Triangle. The label will be using Goodnights Comedy Club, which is part of the Helium chain, as its Raleigh base to record comedy albums and a new podcast.

Jeremy Essig, the audio engineer who co-owns the label with Helium, is a graduate of Wake Forest University. Essig said in a press release that he chose the Triangle as the label's new base because of its “rich history of independent music labels, general vibe of creativity and … a good local scene of comedic talent.” Essig will split his time between Raleigh and Philadelphia, where Helium's corporate base is located.

The label has released comedy albums from artists featured on Conan, Comedy Central, and America’s Got Talent. North Carolina native and Tonight Show talent Jourdain Fisher is set to release an album on the label in February.

Essig told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he plans on adding a podcast to the label’s repertoire. There are 12 albums scheduled for release in 2020, and Goodnights will also host a “Best of Raleigh” showcase Feb. 12, where participants will be added to a compilation album.

Contact digital content manager Sara Pequeño at spequeno@indyweek.com.

