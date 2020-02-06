Raleigh Little Theatre Announces 2020–21 “Season of Great Heights”

Raleigh Little Theatre staff, volunteers, and fans came together at Raleigh Brewing Company on Monday to celebrate the announcement of the community theater’s 2020-21 season, which, after a special production of Lost Girl in July, officially begins in August with the Tony-winning musical Dreamgirls.

Dubbed “Season of Great Heights,” the lineup focuses on regional debuts and centers marginalized voices, building on prior laudable efforts along the same lines.

“In planning this season, we joined theatres across America in the “Jubilee”—a national festival to produce plays written by or featuring artists who are typically underrepresented on national stages,” artistic director Patrick Torres said in a press release.

In addition to Dreamgirls, the theater’s main Sutton Series features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights and Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The second-stage Gaddy-Goodwin Series includes Carey Crim’s Morning After Grace, which is a regional premiere, and North Carolina native Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake. The presenter also announced its Family Series shows.

Other than its tradition of Cinderella, Raleigh Little Theatre is presenting all of these works for the first time in its long history.

Series memberships for the 2020-21 season are available now at the theater's box office (919-821-3111) or website. Individual tickets go on sale July 1. Check out the full schedule:

SUTTON SERIES, presented in the Sutton Theatre

Dreamgirls, Musical

August 14 – 30, 2020

In the Heights, Musical

April 9 – 25, 2021

Pride and Prejudice, Romantic Comedy

June 11 – 27, 2021

GADDY-GOODWIN SERIES, presented in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre

Morning After Grace, Comedy

September 25 – October 11, 2020

The Cake, Dramatic Comedy

January 15 – 31, 2021

FAMILY SERIES, presented in both theaters

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Musical

October 30 – November 8, 2020

Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, Comedy

February 12 – 21, 2021

The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, Comedy

March 12 – 28, 2021

SPECIALTY PRODUCTIONS

Cinderella, Holiday Musical

December 4 – 20, 2020

Lost Girl, Teens on Stage / Teens Backstage Production