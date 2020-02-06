Raleigh Little Theatre Announces 2020–21 “Season of Great Heights”

Raleigh Little Theatre staff, volunteers, and fans came together at Raleigh Brewing Company on Monday to celebrate the announcement of the community theater’s 2020-21 season, which, after a special production of Lost Girl in July, officially begins in August with the Tony-winning musical Dreamgirls.
Dubbed “Season of Great Heights,” the lineup focuses on regional debuts and centers marginalized voices, building on prior laudable efforts along the same lines.
“In planning this season, we joined theatres across America in the “Jubilee”—a national festival to produce plays written by or featuring artists who are typically underrepresented on national stages,” artistic director Patrick Torres said in a press release.
In addition to Dreamgirls, the theater’s main Sutton Series features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights and Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.
The second-stage Gaddy-Goodwin Series includes Carey Crim’s Morning After Grace, which is a regional premiere, and North Carolina native Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake. The presenter also announced its Family Series shows.
Other than its tradition of Cinderella, Raleigh Little Theatre is presenting all of these works for the first time in its long history.
Series memberships for the 2020-21 season are available now at the theater's box office (919-821-3111) or website. Individual tickets go on sale July 1. Check out the full schedule:
SUTTON SERIES, presented in the Sutton Theatre
- Dreamgirls, Musical
- August 14 – 30, 2020
- In the Heights, Musical
- April 9 – 25, 2021
- Pride and Prejudice, Romantic Comedy
- June 11 – 27, 2021
GADDY-GOODWIN SERIES, presented in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre
- Morning After Grace, Comedy
- September 25 – October 11, 2020
- The Cake, Dramatic Comedy
- January 15 – 31, 2021
FAMILY SERIES, presented in both theaters
- Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Musical
- October 30 – November 8, 2020
- Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, Comedy
- February 12 – 21, 2021
- The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, Comedy
- March 12 – 28, 2021
SPECIALTY PRODUCTIONS
- Cinderella, Holiday Musical
- December 4 – 20, 2020
- Lost Girl, Teens on Stage / Teens Backstage Production
- July 24 – August 2, 2020