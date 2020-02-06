Now’s Your Chance to Get Into the Women’s Theatre Festival

× Expand photo by Genise Thorsen Maggie Hatfield, Rosemary Richards, Beth Somerville, and Rebecca A. Jones in "Much Ado" at the 2019 Women's Theatre Festival

Over the past five years, the Triangle’s Women’s Theatre Festival has worked wonders, both in shifting the grotesque gender imbalance that pervades theater and in putting up top-notch shows.

This week, the festival announced its 2020 dates, a new programming track, and a call for submissions designed to draw even more women into the theater world.

WTF 2020 will come to downtown Raleigh July 9–12 with three tracks of programming.

WTFringe features productions ranging from 10 to 90 minutes that “excite, engage, and represent a full spectrum of women+ voices.” The submission guidelines are here, and the deadline is March 15.

WTFCon, an educational conference, features workshops, panels, classes, and more. The submission guidelines are here, and the deadline is April 15.

And new this year is the WTFringeLab, a five-month training program for aspiring directors of any age and background that will lead to them directing a section of Caryl Churchill’s Love and Information in WTFringe. Here’s the application, which is due March 6; 10 people will be selected and pay a $35–$75 sliding-scale participation fee.

The festival is also soliciting community input to develop a WTF Kids and Family program, which you can provide here.

Tickets will be available soon, priced at $110 for a full festival pass and $45 for a Fringe-only pass.

