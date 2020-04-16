Cozy Up with Virtual Plays from the Women's Theatre Festival and Burning Coal

If you're not on board at their Twitch channel, the WOMEN'S THEATRE FESTIVAL is in its fifth week of livestreaming discussions and readings of plays on Monday and Thursday nights, respectively.

This week features rising Buffalo, New York playwright Donna Hoke, who discussed her play Teach on the channel Monday.

At 7:30 p.m. tonight, tune in for a reading of Hoke's Seeds, a family drama revolving around a surrogate pregnancy, which The Buffalo News loved. The experienced local cast includes Laura J. Parker, Noelle Barnard Azarelo, Byron Jennings II, and Renee Wimberley.

Upcoming virtual events include the announcement of the festival's 2020-21 season and the winners of the Triangle Bake-Off (April 20) and a reading of Michaela Goldhaber's The Lady Scribblers (April 23). You can support the Women's Theatre Festival through a $5 suggested donation for the virtual plays or becoming a Patreon subscriber.

Raleigh's BURNING COAL THEATRE COMPANY is also staying busy on Twitch: You can currently watch its staged production of Ian Finley's 1960 (if you hurry; it expires today).

Or take a more leisurely pace with Peter Pan & Wendy, which is available for a week starting at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow, April 17. Adapted by Lillian White and Burning Coal in 2017, it's an all-ages family classic.

Support Burning Coal's renovation effort at GoFundMe, and check out artistic director Jerome Davis's YouTube interviews with a who's-who of local theater artists, including the Women's Theatre Festival's Johannah Edwards.

