Think You Can Write a Good Play This Weekend?

Think you can write a good play in a weekend? This weekend, to be specific?

If so, you have the chance to see your play performed at the Women's Theatre Festival in November, thanks to the new Triangle Bake-Off Competition.

A collaboration with Piedmont Laureate Tamara Kissane and local theater artist Hayden Tyler Moses, the contest is open to North Carolina residents of all ages and experience levels, with categories for Youth (under high school age), High School, College, First-Timer (non-students who've never written a play), and Practitioner.

In mid-April, three to five finalists per division will receive readings of their works in the WTF Virtual Plays Club, which is currently livestreaming discussions every Monday and play readings every Thursday on WTF's Twitch channel.

Audiences will vote on their favorites. The winner in each division will receive six months of dramaturgy from Kissane, who is an accomplished playwright and director, leading to a professional staged reading at WTF's Occupy the Stage festival in Raleigh in November.

The Bake-Off began at 7:00 a.m. today when WTF dropped the guidelines, including the list of "ingredients" (it includes things like "toilet paper," "a change of heart," and "something shiny") that each script must include.

Ever inclusive, WTF also provides helpful resources for aspirants, including examples of script formatting and an extravagantly long tutorial video:

Submissions close at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. Scripts should be no more than 15 pages long and should feature four actors. Don't be too daunted by the short deadline: The idea is to get your best idea out there in raw form to be cooked up with help from the festival. Be sure to read all the submission guidelines before you head to the submission form to try your luck.

Contact arts and culture editor Brian Howe at bhowe@indyweek.com.

