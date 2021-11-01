Patrick Griffin, Wake Forest Board of Commissioners

Name as it appears on the ballot: Patrick Griffin

Age:

Party affiliation:

Campaign website:

Occupation and employer:

Years lived in Wake Forest:

1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the town board of commissioners do differently or better over the course of your term?

You can see in full detail what type of candidate I am and what kind of commissioner I would be at:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072502083304

Voters can trust me in this position because I am a 9 year resident of Wake Forest, Have a wonderful family, have served on my community HOA Board for the last 2 years, have a 15+ year career in sales (5.5 at my current company).

My priority is to A) Allow the infrastructure to catch up to the out of control growth that was allowed from previous boards. Act as a circuit breaker/lead blocker and eliminate the express lane on mass residential zoning approvals. B)Preserve space for light commercial approval for startups and small businesses that will support the Big Tech giants that are eventually going to be in the Triangle.

I want to see the [board] act more on the behalf of the citizens not the builders that are turning Wake Forest in to Wake Pavement.

2. Given the direction of Wake Forest government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?

They are not on the right course. We have commissioners currently on the board that campaigned for one thing and are doing the complete opposite. That is not representative government. That is being a career politician and not serving the people you told you would represent. I was one of the voters that got sold out.

We’ve got to eliminate the express lane for mass residential zoning approval and allow our area to catch up as far as the infrastructure is concerned.

3. What are three of the most pressing issues the town currently faces? How would you propose to address them? Please be specific.

Overdevelopment- again we have to eliminate the express lane approach. Slow it down and let our infrastructure catch up. Roads need to be widened, more available drinking water needs to be accessible, we need a hospital in Wake Forest- if something happens to someone and traffic is as bad as it is do you want to lose a loved one because the ambulance could not get to New Bern Ave quick enough?

We have to change up our traffic flow- this is a DOT issue so what the town can do is focus on areas of town that are underutilized as far as bringing in attractions/businesses that will get the traffic flow the opposite direction of the congestion.

Set the table for profitable and efficient startups that will support the big tech giants coming to the triangle! If we zone in the proper areas for small/light commercial and create space ideal for these startups and co-working/incubator spaces these models are proving to be great ways to create more insulated and diverse businesses that are thriving!

4. What’s the best or most important thing the board of commissioners has done in the past year? Alternatively, name a decision you believe the council got wrong or an issue you believe the town should have handled differently. Please explain your answer.

The best thing I’ve seen a commissioner do in the last year was Bridgett Wall-Lennon stating that she was against the pickle ball complex because there’s a lot of work to be done on the southside of Wake Forest. Granted commissioners are at large and do not represent a particular area/district I also live in the southside of Wake Forest and I would continue to advocate for this and any other under served portion of our community until the distribution of resources can truly be considered fair and equitable!

The worst thing I’ve seen over the last year was the town going out and collecting basketball goals 130 targeted to be exact. There are only 4 courts in a town of 50,000 +/- 2,000. The residents aren’t allowed to have a basketball goal hang over the edge of their property into the street otherwise they are in violation so for folks who may be on a hill/slope that’s not ideal but putting in the street maybe the best place for folks to play. If the town is going to say that you can not have the goals on the edge of your property along the street the town needs to do a better job of accommodating the growing number of children/teenagers who need more places/options to play basketball and also other sports with a multi-use aspect

5. What prior experience will make you an effective member of the board of commissioners and advocate of the issues listed above? Please note any endorsements you have received that you consider significant.

The fact that I am the only $0 candidate- not raising or spending any funds and I am not endorsed by any group or party will make me the best candidate. I owe nothing to anyone but the citizens. I have been on my HOA Board for the last two years and that’s why I got involved in the race to begin with. I’ve been advocating for the residents of the Stonegate neighborhood for the last 2 years as a board member and the last 4 years when I raised awareness for the need of a stoplight at Coach Lantern ave and Forestville Rd.

6. Given the rate of growth in Wake Forest, how will you ensure that growth is well managed and enhances the town rather than detracts from it? Where does density and height fit in in planning decisions, if it does? How do you intend to balance growth with sustainability?

I will act as an advocate for the citizens who want to see responsible growth. I will do everything within my power to slow the mass residential expansion in our area. I’ll fight for preserving green and open spaces- I love taking runs on the greenways, kayaking in the Reservoir, and playing tennis at the various courts. I’d love to see enhanced value added to our parks with disc golf and soccer golf added- these are low cost options that would add tremendous value to our already amazing parks!

I’m inclined to see mixed use development and seeing buildings in areas that are already developed (Outskirts of downtown come to mind- but not taking away the down town charm).

7. As with most places in the Triangle, Wake Forest is grappling with issues related to affordable housing. How would you like to see the town approach affordability issues over the next few years? Should it promote apartment living, duplexes, and/or triplexes? Encourage density in single family housing? What do you believe the town is doing right? What could it do better?

Unfortunately the market is going to dictate pricing. Going back to mixed use development for young folks without a family they typically don’t need .25-.5 acres and 2000-3000 square feet of house so by offering condominiums that serves the younger work force and also our elderly who have expressed a need for ranch style homes. Unfortunately we’re running out of room for the ranch style homes but a building with an elevator satisfies the need for not having to deal with stairs.

I am all about opportunity and would do everything within my power to make sure there are as many educational and economic opportunities to help one improve their situation in life. Give a Hand up not hand out.

8. How do you feel the town handled the redevelopment of Wellington Park and displacement of residents living in the park’s mobile homes? How should the town in future ensure that residents aren’t displaced? What responsibility does the town have in assisting residents at risk of losing their homes?

I think the town should have done more to explore more options to avoid such an unfortunate situation. There’s never a good time to tell folks they have to leave the place they call home. If elected I’ll always make sure proper thought is going in to every move that effects all the citizens and proper communication is occurring to give folks the most notice no matter what the situation.

9. How should Wake Forest grow its public transit system? How should it work to alleviate traffic congestion?

On Tuesday 10-26-21 I attended the S-Line advisory kickoff meeting. The premises of this event was to show the potential in utilizing the rail system that runs from Sanford to Warrenton and providing accessibility for over a million plus residents along the corridor. The NCDOT is the authority on that project. But I’m in favor of utilizing existing infrastructure and providing the best value and options to alleviate traffic.

10. What infrastructure needs does Wake Forest currently have? How should the city address these needs and pay for them?

We need wider roads, a main hospital, more drinking water as we’ve increased our population by 60% since 2010. The town needs to address these by first slowing down the mass residential zoning approval process and putting the citizens first for once not the developers.

11. In what ways should Wake Forest work to promote economic development? What are your goals for Wake Forest’s downtown and what does the town need to do to achieve those goals?

By shifting the priority of mass residential zoning approvals and approving more light commercial to attract highly profitable, efficient, and small footprint startups that will work along side the big tech giants. “The rising tide raises all ships”

12 .Wake Forest was one of several municipalities in joining Wake County in reimplementing a mask mandate recently with the resurgence of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Was this the right decision? How do you feel Wake County and Wake School Board officials have handled the COVID-19 pandemic? If you don’t think the pandemic was handled well, what should have been done differently?

I applaud Mayor Jones for saying Wake Forest residents are free, intelligent, and are more than capable of making the best decision for themselves and their families! I would continue to support that decision. We’re passed the darkest days of the pandemic. If you want to wear a mask or you don’t you should have the freedom to choose. Not be mandated.

Everything all of the school boards across the USA have done have been a disaster. If you look at schools in Europe they were back shortly after the pandemic started. Kids are tough and and their immune systems are built to take on tough challenges constantly. The science and data are abundantly clear children were not effected as much as adults. Once the vaccine came out the masks on the children should have come off immediately.

13. If there is anything else you would like to address please do so here.

I appreciate the opportunity to share with your readers and audience who I am and the type of Commissioner for Wake Forest I would be! I invite you to visit my page, like, follow, and share with your friends, colleagues, neighbors, and family:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072502083304

Thank you and I’d appreciate your vote on November 2nd, 2021!

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.