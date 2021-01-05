10 Years, 10 Artists

to

FRANK Gallery 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

PRINT INVITATIONAL AND 10 YEARS, 10 ARTISTS JURIED EXHIBITION

JANUARY 5TH-FEBRUARY 6TH, 2021

VIRTUAL OPENING RECEPTIONS 7-8PM JANUARY 8TH & 15TH

We are thrilled to announce a dual exhibit happening at FRANK for the month of January. Running from January 5th-February 6th, 2021 the gallery will feature the work of local and regional printmakers as well as 10 local and regional artists who were chosen by our guest juror Jennifer Dasal.

Info

FRANK Gallery 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514
Art
Orange County
919-636-4135
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 10 Years, 10 Artists - 2021-01-05 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 10 Years, 10 Artists - 2021-01-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 10 Years, 10 Artists - 2021-01-05 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 10 Years, 10 Artists - 2021-01-05 00:00:00 ical