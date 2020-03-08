× Expand n/a 13th Annual Writers for Readers poster

PRESS RELEASE:

Bill Ferris – Grammy winner and senior associate director emeritus at UNC’s Center for the Study of the American South – interviews Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tift Merritt and gospel singer-historian-educator Mary D. Williams in "Our Universal Language: How Songs Move Us to Read.” Daniel Wallace, author of Big Fish, will emcee this Orange Literacy fundraiser. Tickets are $40/person and include admission to the event (with a brief performance by our musicians!) and a reception with appetizers and drinks. Learn more and buy tickets at orangeliteracy.org/events.