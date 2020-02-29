17th Annual Victorian Ball

× Expand Triangle Vintage Dance Dancers

Go back in time to the mid-1800s and experience dances from the Victorian Era. Waltz, Polka and Schottische are interspersed with called country dances. No experience necessary.

Newcomers welcome; pre-ball lesson 2/29, 1:15-3:15 pm

No partner necessary

Victorian attire or formal wear encouraged, but not required

Plentiful refreshments

Registration Details at TriangleVintageDance.com

Live music: Dean Herington, Mara Shea and David DiGiuseppe

Cost: $30 at the door, $40 sponsor level, $25 pre-reg postmarked by 2/20 or via paypal (see website for details)