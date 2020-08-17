Burning Coal Theatre: The 19th Amendment Project

× Expand Burning Coal Theatre Company The 19th Amendment Project

PRESS RELEASE:

Burning Coal in partnership with The League of Women Voters of Wake County is proud to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, written on the passage of the 19th Amendment and its impact today. Each play will be released virtually, one at a time between August 17 - September 30. Tickets to view each play will be $2 or $25 for the entire play cycle.