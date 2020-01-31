× Expand John Koladish Vote for your Favorite Cocktails at the 2019 Spirit Filled Room Cocktail Roundtable Finale

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us at Vidrio in our upstairs Fiera Bar and Lounge, for the 2019 Spirit Filled Room Cocktail Roundtable Finale on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:00pm.

We are bringing back the top 6 bartenders in the Raleigh-Durham area who competed during 2019, to craft 2 specialty cocktails for the finale. Attendees will voe & enjoy 12 craft cocktail tastings, light hors d’oeuvres, and hourly raffles. Cash bar will also be available.

The event will showcase three spirits, Deep Eddy Vodka, Larceny Bourbon, and Lunazul Tequila. Bartender Cocktails will be rated by guests in three categories, with the following winning categories:

Best Overall

Best Cocktail by Spirit

Let’s keep the cocktails following and spirits high to celebrate our inaugural First Friday Finale.

Tickets are $25/ Per Person