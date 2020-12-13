× Expand Durham Craft Market Durham Craft Market Holiday Fair

PRESS RELEASE:

The 2020 Durham Craft Market Holiday Fair is an opportunity for a local holiday shopping experience with local artisans and makers. It is a great way to support shopping small!

The Durham Craft Market is made up of a wide variety of high quality, affordable arts and crafts. Everything at the Market is handcrafted by and being sold by the person who made it!

We are proud to provide a marketplace for local handmade arts and crafts that encourages creativity and design innovation and honors the art of craftsmanship. Meet your local artists and find out how they make their craft.