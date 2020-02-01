2020 Good Food Awards NC Showcase

Fullsteam 726 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

One of our favorite events of the year returns to the tavern!

Join us Saturday, February 1st from 2-5pm as we bring together North Carolina's Good Food Award winners & finalists to showcase delicious and sustainably minded products.

Sample & shop directly from Good Food Award finalists and winners (past and present) -- all while drinking a beer...including the return of our 2020 Good Food Award finalist (and possible winner!) Farm's Edge: Barrel-Aged Ava.

Free to attend. But we encourage you to buy directly from makers who care about high quality, sustainable ingredients and products.

Attendees include:

Big Spoon Roasters

Boxcarr Handmade Cheese

Haw River Mushrooms

Mrs. Ruth's Farms

Nena's Provisions

Top of the Hill

Videri Chocolate Factory

Carrboro Coffee Roasters

9196822337
