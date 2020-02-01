2020 Good Food Awards NC Showcase
Fullsteam 726 Rigsbee Ave, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Chelsea Amato
Good Food Awards NC Showcase
PRESS RELEASE:
One of our favorite events of the year returns to the tavern!
Join us Saturday, February 1st from 2-5pm as we bring together North Carolina's Good Food Award winners & finalists to showcase delicious and sustainably minded products.
Sample & shop directly from Good Food Award finalists and winners (past and present) -- all while drinking a beer...including the return of our 2020 Good Food Award finalist (and possible winner!) Farm's Edge: Barrel-Aged Ava.
Free to attend. But we encourage you to buy directly from makers who care about high quality, sustainable ingredients and products.
Attendees include:
Big Spoon Roasters
Boxcarr Handmade Cheese
Haw River Mushrooms
Mrs. Ruth's Farms
Nena's Provisions
Top of the Hill
Videri Chocolate Factory
Carrboro Coffee Roasters