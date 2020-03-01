2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival

to Google Calendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00

Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701

Join us for a tasting competition at Durty Bull Brewery on Sunday, March 1 from 2 pm-6 pm.

Taste and vote on 24 local beers. Hear directly from the brewers below in this intimate setting and find out what's on the tap horizon.

Attendees will receive a voting card to rank their favorite beers. The top 6 beers will advance to a second round for additional tasting and voting.

During the event, Hope Animal Rescue will be on-site with puppies for attendees to meet and consider for adoption.

Food for purchase available from The Dankery food truck

21 and over only. Advance ticket sales only.

Info

Durty Bull Brewing Company 206 Broadway St, Ste 104, Durham, North Carolina 27701 View Map
919-286-1972
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - 2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival - 2020-03-01 14:00:00