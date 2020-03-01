2020 INDYpendent Local Craft Beer Festival

Join us for a tasting competition at Durty Bull Brewery on Sunday, March 1 from 2 pm-6 pm.

Taste and vote on 24 local beers. Hear directly from the brewers below in this intimate setting and find out what's on the tap horizon.

Attendees will receive a voting card to rank their favorite beers. The top 6 beers will advance to a second round for additional tasting and voting.

During the event, Hope Animal Rescue will be on-site with puppies for attendees to meet and consider for adoption.

Food for purchase available from The Dankery food truck.

21 and over only. Advance ticket sales only.