The 2021 Black Lens Symposium (Online)

The Substantial lineup of speakers and guests for the 2021 Black Lens Symposium

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for the 2021 Black Lens Symposium brought to you by Substantial Media, LLC, and the Institute For Building Communities By Design, LLC.

The 2021 Black Lens Symposium is a series of panel conversations and keynotes around black duality, black centricity, black history, black business, black reciprocity, and the future of being black in America. Join us as we discuss with a number of experts, thought-leaders, and community members across a range of sectors the following topics:

- What History Has Taught Us

- Black and Blue, Policing Our Community

- Black Mental Health and Well-Being

- What Real Mentoring Looks Like

- Community Philanthropy: Our self-help, mutual aid, and giving back

- The State of Black Leadership and Black Business

- Owning 2021

Speaker lineup includes: Special guests Attorney Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci (nationally recognized trial lawyers), Donald Thompson, (Founder, CEO, Veteran Entrepreneur, and Investor), James White, (Executive Vice President/YMCA of the Triangle), Chief Jason P. Armstrong (Chief of Police, Ferguson Police Department), Representative Zack Hawkins (North Carolina General Assembly), and so many more.

This event is geared toward Black men at the high school/collegiate level, professionals from a variety of spaces to include community, business, education, government, philanthropy, and non-profit—ALL ARE WELCOME! Learn more at OurBlackLens.com