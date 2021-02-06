2021 Winter Open House
The Corner of Wake Forest Event Center 120 North Avenue, Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587
Come experience our vibrant space here at the Corner of Wake Forest, sip on a signature cocktail, DJ, appetizer samples, and meet the area's top wedding/event vendors. Saturday, February 6, 2021 11am - 5pm. This event is FREE to attend; registration is required. Due to the COVID-19, we will have staggered entry to remain social distance. Swag bags to the FIRST 25 people to register! https://www.eventbrite.com/.../2021-winter-open-house...#raleighevents #wakeforest #thingstodo #wedding #weddingraleigh #ncwedding #NCPhotographer #ncevents #microwedding #events42 SWEET (Desserts & Treats)McCormick Creations LLC (Catering)Wine Down Winery Boutique (Wine)Sir Concepts (Planning & Design)Triangle Lawn Games (Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Giant Chess)Cakes by Chelsea Dickerson (Wedding Cakes)Hummingbird Harmonies by Sarah (Violist) Elaine Events LLC (On-Site Coordination) Danielle Patrice ("DaniB Makeup Artist")New Depth Creations (Videography)Mason & Laine Floral (Floral Cart) NuVibe Entertainment (DJ & Lighting) Nuni's Photography (Bridal Portraits & Wedding) and more.....SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES: Attendees will arrive at specific time internals in order to maintain limited capacity and allow everyone to stay socially distant during the event. *Safe Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced, following all NC Safe Gathering Guidelines.*
