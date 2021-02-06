×

Come experience our vibrant space here at the Corner of Wake Forest, sip on a signature cocktail, DJ, appetizer samples, and meet the area's top wedding/event vendors. Saturday, February 6, 2021 11am - 5pm. This event is FREE to attend; registration is required. Due to the COVID-19, we will have staggered entry to remain social distance. Swag bags to the FIRST 25 people to register! https://www.eventbrite.com/.../2021-winter-open-house...#raleighevents #wakeforest #thingstodo #wedding #weddingraleigh #ncwedding #NCPhotographer #ncevents #microwedding #events42 SWEET (Desserts & Treats)McCormick Creations LLC (Catering)Wine Down Winery Boutique (Wine)Sir Concepts (Planning & Design)Triangle Lawn Games (Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Giant Chess)Cakes by Chelsea Dickerson (Wedding Cakes)Hummingbird Harmonies by Sarah (Violist) Elaine Events LLC (On-Site Coordination) Danielle Patrice ("DaniB Makeup Artist")New Depth Creations (Videography)Mason & Laine Floral (Floral Cart) NuVibe Entertainment (DJ & Lighting) Nuni's Photography (Bridal Portraits & Wedding) and more.....SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES: Attendees will arrive at specific time internals in order to maintain limited capacity and allow everyone to stay socially distant during the event. *Safe Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced, following all NC Safe Gathering Guidelines.*