28th Annual American Indian Powwow

NCSSM 2019 Powwow at NCSSM

PRESS RELEASE:

NCSSM will host the annual powwow in the Charles R. Eilber Physical Education Center (PEC Gymnasium) on NCSSM’s campus. American Indians from North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina will travel to Durham for a day of music, dance, arts, crafts, and food.

The program will begin at noon with a Grand Entry of dancers dressed in traditional and modern dance regalia. Music will be provided by host drum Red Clay, Intertribal. Attendees will be invited to participate in a social Round Dance and a Two-Step Dance. American Indian arts and crafts will also be on exhibit throughout the event. The powwow will end with a closing song at approximately 5 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this event to experience some of the rich history and contemporary aspirations of American Indian people. Food trucks and concessions will be open throughout the event to purchase meals and snacks.