PRESS RELEASE:

Come celebrate the 34th International Festival of Raleigh with friends and family and enjoy global food, culture, dance and musical performances, shopping, exhibits, and more over the course of three days. Participate in ethnic crafts and international dances, travel the world to collect stamps in your passport, and learn and explore in the kids’ corner.

This is your opportunity to meet individuals from across the globe all living in our wildly diverse region. Over sixty different cultural groups are represented at the festival!

Festivities will be held in both the Exposition Center and the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds. Join our international family for an entertaining, fun, and informative weekend!

The hours are different for each day therefore, Friday 11 AM - 10 PM,Saturday 10 AM - 10 PM, and Sunday 11 AM- 6 PM. The ticket costs range from $5-$12.