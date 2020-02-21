Friday, 400: A Collective Flight of Memory opens at the Center for the Study of the American South. Curated by Jamaal Barber, who believes artists should “represent what has happened as well as the possibilities for what could happen,” 400 embodies black resilience and recalls the 1619 arrival of “20 and odd negroes” at Point Comfort, Virginia. The exhibit features several collaborative artworks by black artists of the diaspora including Barber, Tracy Murrell, Charly Palmer, and Jasmine Nicole Williams. —Jameela F. Dallis