PRESS RELEASE:

Gallery hours: Fridays and Saturdays 3-9 pm

5 Points Gallery celebrates The Streetery, a safe, innovative plan in our community that supports downtown Durham restaurants, artists, and shops. Our gallery is open during these pedestrian-traffic-only street events, with festive lights, music and performers sprinkled throughout. Join us as we welcome you to a safer, socially distanced, downtown experience. Our exhibition, ARTery on the STREETery, pays tribute to the resilience of our community and features new works by our ten local artists, assembled to include a range of mediums such as painting, sculpture, weaving, fused glass, and mixed media. We are open Fridays and Saturdays 3-9pm for your convenience.

Brighten your day by visiting 5 Points Gallery either in person or from home at your leisure by viewing our virtual exhibits and shop on our website. We are honored to have been chosen to be Best of Durham 2020 – by Durham Magazine’s readers. We are pleased to offer weekend gallery hours Friday and Saturday 3-9pm. We are dedicated to following health and safety protocols. We thank our patrons and followers who have continued to support our gallery throughout these past months. In addition to our open hours, we welcome visitors by private appointment. Contact us at info@5pointsgallery.com to schedule an in-person viewing of our exhibit. We continue to support our community’s policies to prioritize the well-being of everyone’s health.

If you prefer to view and shop from the comfort of your home, then visit us online at https://5pointsgallery.com/ All work from this exhibition can be shipped or picked up at the gallery. Feel free to email us at info@5pointsgallery.com for any inquiry.

5 Points Gallery is North Carolina’s premier fine arts gallery in the heart of Durham. Our contemporary artists live and work locally. They create diverse works in an array of media and are dedicated to inspiring the lives of others and nurturing our sense of community. 5 Points Gallery’s mission is to form meaningful connections and dialogue with our community of art lovers, local businesses, organizations and collectors.