PRESS RELEASE:

5 Points Gallery in downtown Durham welcomes the New Year by honoring the spirit of REJUVENATION. These 2021 exhibiting works will soothe the soul and stimulate your imagination. Visit 5 Points Gallery either in person or from home at your leisure and shop on our website at https://5pointsgallery.com/. Our artists are grateful for everyone who continues to support our locally owned gallery. Our exhibition, Rejuvenation, celebrates the resilience of our community and features works by ten Triangle-based artists, assembled to include a range of mediums such as painting, sculpture, weaving, fused glass, and mixed media. Beginning January 8, 2021 we are open Fridays and Saturdays 3-7pm. You may also schedule an in-person viewing by private appointment at your convenience by contacting us at info@5pointsgallery.com

We are honored to have been chosen to be Best of Durham 2020 by Durham Magazine’s readers. We continue to support our community’s policies to prioritize the well-being of everyone’s health, and we are dedicated to following health and safety protocols. All work from this exhibition can be shipped or picked up at the gallery. Feel free to email us at info@5pointsgallery.com for any inquiry.

5 Points Gallery is North Carolina’s premier fine arts gallery in the heart of Durham. Our contemporary artists live and work locally. They create diverse works in an array of media and are dedicated to inspiring the lives of others and nurturing our sense of community. 5 Points Gallery’s mission is to form meaningful connections and dialogue with our community of art lovers, local businesses, organizations and collectors.