× Expand Julia Harmon Glam Rodeo

PRESS RELEASE:

5 Points Gallery presents a group exhibition honoring the gallery’s six-month anniversary, 5 Points Gallery Six Month Celebration. Enjoy an exciting array of contemporary art works by 15 premier NC artists including painting, ceramics, sculpture, fiber art, mixed media, photography and jewelry. The variety of works presented in this group exhibit offer the perfect opportunity to find meaningful one-of-a-kind pieces for art enthusiasts of all ages. We are also pleased to celebrate the watercolor works on paper of acclaimed artist Ryan Fox. Ryan’s solo exhibit, It’s Easier to be a Painter, is a whimsical reference to his former career as a travel/event photographer. Ryan’s paintings reinterpret the world he views through the lens of his camera. His exhibit features distinctive scenes from home and abroad as he colorfully pushes the boundaries of the watercolor medium using a variety of techniques and surfaces (rice paper, traditional watercolor paper, and Yupo – a synthetic plastic derived paper). Learn more about Ryan and his award-winning works by visiting 5 Points Gallery in downtown Durham. The exhibits run from January 16 – February 16. Gallery hours are Thu - Sat 12-9 and Sun 12-4. Join us for our Third Friday reception January 17, 6-9pm. Free and open to the public.