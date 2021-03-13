60-Second Stress Relief (online)

× Expand Getty Images 1223282071 60-Second Stress Relief (Virtual Event)

PRESS RELEASE:

Join yoga therapist Carol Krucoff for this 3-hour interactive virtual workshop to learn “Yoga Sparks,” a series of micro practices designed to help you find comfort, peace, and joy in your body, mind, and spirit. These are drawn from the four main aspects of yoga: Postures, Breathing, Meditation, and Principles (such as honesty and contentment). This workshop will consist of both lecture and practice, so please wear comfortable clothes you can move in.