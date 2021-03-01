A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call by 600 HIGHWAYMEN (online event)

× Expand Maria Baranova hands reaching toward each other

PRESS RELEASE:

A map for finding each other, even when we’re apart.

600 HIGHWAYMEN is returning to Carolina Performing Arts with an enthralling, imaginative, and profound social experience that delivers us from isolation to congregation. Join us for the first installment of a performance in three phases about communion, distance, and reconnection from one of the world’s most acclaimed theater companies.

In this time, when we’re accustomed to division and isolation is required, A Thousand Ways offers a chance to experience new ways of coming together. This quietly radical experiment takes place over several months, with each distinct installment presenting a new chance at making simple contact with a stranger. In A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call, you and another audience member—strangers to one another—take a journey together without ever leaving your homes. Guided by the recorded voice of a narrator over the phone, you’ll follow a set of conversational directives over the course of an hour, forming a unique collaboration in which you’re both the lead character of your own story and the supporting player in someone else’s. Suggested ticket donation is $15. Tickets available starting at $0.