× Expand Cathy Brooks Edwards Heartspace: Real Life Stories on Death and Dying

PRESS RELEASE:

heart2heart is celebrating Heartspace: Real Life Stories on Death and Dying, a newly published anthology of personal stories about grief, loss and love in death and dying that reveals the resilience of the human spirit and the strength of community. heart2heart’s clinical director and book author Cathy Brooksie Edwards will be joined by storytellers and lead the celebration with ceremony, live readings, refreshments and a book signing. The event begins promptly at 11 a.m. in the Fearrington Barn celebrating the contributors and their stories, followed by refreshments and book signing at McIntyre’s Books. All proceeds from the sale of Heartspace will benefit heart2heart, a non-profit that connects individuals, families and communities with holistic services for living more fully in the dying time. For more information, go to heart2heartnc.com.