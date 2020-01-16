Django Haskins, Sun Studies, Anne-Claire

Between recording new albums with The Old Ceremony and Au Pair, Django Haskins is wrapping up work on a solo record due later this year, which he’ll draw from for this set. Expect an eclectic approach with consistently stellar lyricism and hooks. The cozy folk project of Schooner’s Reid Johnson, Sun Studies pairs his distinctive baritone with viscous melodies. Anne-Claire, meanwhile, matches intimate songwriting with a striking voice that balances her operatic talent with soulful delivery. –Spencer Griffith