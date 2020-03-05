Paint & Punchlines

PRESS RELEASE:

If you're fond of 'paint night,' you'll love it all the more with our comedic twist. Paint along with an expert, and leave with both a memorable piece of art and a smile on your face! A hand-picked comedian will paint alongside the instructor on-stage while providing a humorous play-by-play. Stick around while your canvas dries for a short stand-up show afterward! Cocktails and dinner will be provided in advance as part of the event.

Timeline

6:00PM - 6:45PM - Dinner & Drinks

6:45PM - 7:45PM - Painting

8:00PM - Comedy Show

Package includes: a dinner buffet, (2) drink tickets, a paint-a-long demonstration with comedic commentary and a comedy show. Limited Availability!

This show is 18+. Please note, there is a 2 item per person minimum in the showroom. Tickets will be available for pick up at the box office prior to the show (they are generally available 1.5-2 hrs prior to showtime).

Dine with us at the Factory prior to the show by making a reservation! Give us a call at 919.828.5233 (Reservations must be made before 4pm the day of the show.