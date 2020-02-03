Paprika

Google Calendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00

Varsity Theatre 123 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

"Paprika" (Dir. Kon Satoshi, 2006, Japan. The evening after the screening, come to the Ackland Film Forum Talk, "Intermedial Feeling: How Kon Satoshi Animates the Self," with Thomas Lamarre of Duke University, at the Ackland.

Info

Varsity Theatre 123 E Franklin St, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Screen: Special Showings
Orange County
Google Calendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paprika - 2020-02-03 19:00:00