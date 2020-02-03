× Expand Courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan An image from the anime classic "Paprika" (Dir. Kon Satoshi, 2006, Japan)

PRESS RELEASE:

"Paprika" (Dir. Kon Satoshi, 2006, Japan. The evening after the screening, come to the Ackland Film Forum Talk, "Intermedial Feeling: How Kon Satoshi Animates the Self," with Thomas Lamarre of Duke University, at the Ackland.