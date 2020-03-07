WhirliKids Book Festival

PRESS RELEASE:

McIntyre’s Books presents the third annual book festival on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 10am – 4pm for readers at all levels, but especially for ages 3 and up. Featuring storytimes, readings, book signings, panel discussions with authors and illustrators, crafts and more – it’s a day of book fun for all ages!

This year we’ll have events at three different locations in Fearrington Village. Be sure to visit all three spots:

IN THE BARN:

10-10:45am

Ethan Long

Tameka Fryer Brown

Beth Ferry

Jason Tharp

E.B. Goodale

11:15 to 11:45 (in the barn):

Zetta Elliott

John Patrick Green

Matt Phelan

noon

Meet Pete the Cat

1-1:40pm

Gillian McDunn

Frances O’Roark Dowell

Greg Howard

Mariama Lockington

2-2:40pm

Andrew Maraniss

J. Kasper Kramer

Anne Blankman

Rajani LaRocca

3pm

Keynote Speaker Kelly Yang

Kelly Yang, author of Front Desk, winner of the Asian Pacific American Literature Award with special guest introduction by Stacy McAnulty, author of The World Ends in April.

Front Desk was awarded the 2018 Asian Pacific American Award for Literature, the Parents’ Choice Gold Medal, is the 2019 Global Read Aloud, and has earned numerous other honors including being named a Washington Post Best Book of the Year, a Kirkus Best Book of the Year, a School Library Journal Best Book of the Year, a NPR Best Book of the Year, and a Publisher’s Weekly Best Book of the Year.

IN THE GARDEN TERRACE:

10:15-11am

Sue Soltis

Linda Ashman

Shana Keller

Stacy McAnulty

11:30-12:00 (Garden Terrace):

Justin Dean

Tom Watson

Stacy McAnulty

AT MCINTYRE’S BOOKS:

11am-1pm

TinkerActive workshops

For aspiring writers, sign up for a Friday workshop: The Nuts and Bolts of Writing Picture Books with author Linda Ashman.

Kid lit fans of all ages are invited! While you’re in the Village, enjoy lunch at The Belted Goat, explore the gardens and meet the farm animals in our Belted Barnyard.

Don’t forget to share your excitement on social media using #Whirlikids!

Contact the bookstore with any questions at 919.542.3030.