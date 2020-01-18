PRESS RELEASE:

Join the Coalition for Health Care of NC on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, Stanford Warren Library, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC, for the ABCs of Health Insurance: Understanding what you have (and don’t). How do you feel when you look at health insurance plans and try to compare them so you can figure out what best meets your needs, for a price you can afford? If your answer is confused and overwhelmed, join the club! Health insurance has its own language, and it might as well be Martian for most of us. This month’s speakers will help us unlock the mystery and suggest how to make the best choices.

Join us for light refreshments and networking at 2:30pm, the program begins at 3pm. Please share!