Mar Hester: Action/Reaction

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

After having completed a six-month residency at Artspace, Mar Hester will demonstrate the direction her work has taken since her time at Artspace. Using photography and origami folding patterns, Hester investigates the role of the landscape on modern life. The basis of her work lies in challenging the traditional means of viewing photography while commenting on our ever shifting environment.

First Friday Reception: Feb 7, 6-10pm

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina
