Mar Hester: Action/Reaction

× Expand Artist - Mar Hester, Action/ReactionIII-1 Artspace Regional Emerging Artist Residency exhibition - Mar Hester

PRESS RELEASE:

After having completed a six-month residency at Artspace, Mar Hester will demonstrate the direction her work has taken since her time at Artspace. Using photography and origami folding patterns, Hester investigates the role of the landscape on modern life. The basis of her work lies in challenging the traditional means of viewing photography while commenting on our ever shifting environment.

First Friday Reception: Feb 7, 6-10pm