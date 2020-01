Adult Swim featuring Between2Clouds

× Expand Cloud2Studios Adult Swim poster

PRESS RELEASE:

A bite sized Between2Clouds experience at Clouds Brewing Taproom!

This is a great event to hang out, laugh, socialize, drink great beer, and listen to music curated for you.

21+

Stand Up Comedy featuring:

Caleb Elliott - Southern Pines, NC

Julia Desmond - Wilmington, NC

Matt Coghlan - Wilmington, NC

Wolfgang Mehta - Raleigh, NC

Music curated by:

DJ Wayne Draper