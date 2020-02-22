Peter Sandbeck: African-American Gravestones
Masonic Lodge 142 W King St, Hillsborough, North Carolina
PRESS RELEASE:
Orange County historian Peter Sandbeck will give a program including the history of known and lesser known African-American graveyards in the county.
Event Details:
Sunday, February 22nd at 2pm at Eagle Lodge #19,
142 West King St., Hillsborough
Free admission with reception to follow.
Presented by the Burwell School Historic Site in partnership with Eagle Lodge #19
