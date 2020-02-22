Peter Sandbeck: African-American Gravestones

Masonic Lodge 142 W King St, Hillsborough, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Orange County historian Peter Sandbeck will give a program including the history of known and lesser known African-American graveyards in the county.

Event Details:

Sunday, February 22nd at 2pm at Eagle Lodge #19,

142 West King St., Hillsborough

Free admission with reception to follow.

Presented by the Burwell School Historic Site in partnership with Eagle Lodge #19

Masonic Lodge 142 W King St, Hillsborough, North Carolina
