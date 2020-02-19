Frances Bartkowski

Ahmadieh Family Lecture Hall 114 S. Buchanan Blvd., Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

A reading and discussion of An Afterlife, a novel by Frances Bartkowski. A reception and book signing follows; books will be available to buy on site. Free and open to the public.

In an Afterlife, young couple Ruby and Ilya meet in a Bavarian displaced persons camp established by the Allies. There, they, like all the displaced, are trying to figure out, how to figure out, what life is.

Life and home will need to be created anew. The novel follows the pair to northern New Jersey where, suffering from post-traumatic stress they each face challenges to adapt to a new culture, and adapt to one another.

Frances Bartkowski is Professor of English at Rutgers-Newark; Chair of the Department of Arts, Culture and Media; and Co-Director of Express Newark.

Ahmadieh Family Lecture Hall 114 S. Buchanan Blvd., Durham, North Carolina View Map
Durham County
919-668-2401
