AIDS Walk & 5K Run

PRESS RELEASE:

The 2020 AIDS Walk and 5K Run supports the Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina's commitment to educating, supporting and connecting the community to non-judgemental and compassionate prevention, care and support.

Due to the current gathering restrictions and out of respect for the safety of the community, this year's event will be a virtual run/walk event. Between October 16 and October 30, 2020, participants will run or walk with their family, friends, colleagues, or pets to create a virtual community walking and running in solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS.

