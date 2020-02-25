Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band
The Durham Hotel 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham, North Carolina 27701
Fat Tuesday at The Durham
PRESS RELEASE:
Al Strong and the 99 Brass Band bring their New Orleans sound to the Roof for Mardi Gras. Celebrate on the Roof with $8 Hurricanes, Sazeracs, and Swamp Pop Fizzes, plus $4 Abita drafts. We’ll have North Carolina Seafood Gumbo on the menu, plus more surprises. Roof opens at 5pm; music starts at 7:30pm. Join us!
