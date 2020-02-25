Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band

to Google Calendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00

The Durham Hotel 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham, North Carolina 27701

PRESS RELEASE:

Al Strong and the 99 Brass Band bring their New Orleans sound to the Roof for Mardi Gras. Celebrate on the Roof with $8 Hurricanes, Sazeracs, and Swamp Pop Fizzes, plus $4 Abita drafts. We’ll have North Carolina Seafood Gumbo on the menu, plus more surprises. Roof opens at 5pm; music starts at 7:30pm. Join us!

Info

The Durham Hotel 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham, North Carolina 27701 View Map
Music: Dine & Listen
Durham County
919-768-8830
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Al Strong & the 99 Brass Band - 2020-02-25 17:00:00