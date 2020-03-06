Artist Talk: Alex Traboulsi

× Expand Alex Traboulsi Alex Traboulsi graphic design "No Gods"

PRESS RELEASE:

Let's get rowdy! With the season's change we welcome our next artist, Alex Traboulsi!

ARTIST BIO

Alex is a graphic designer and multimedia artists living in Raleigh.

He was born in North Carolina to two hard-working Lebanese immigrants before moving around the east coast, then back to North Carolina to attend college.

He obtained a Bachelor in Arts in Communication through Film, and later a Masters in Arts in Interactive Media from Elon University. He is a full-time senior graphic designer at a large technology company.

His other commercial work is focused predominantly in the music and skateboard industry, where aside from his design work, he has produced numerous independent skateboard and music videos. His paintings are influenced by bold shapes, balance, nature and ancient symbolism.

Join us o Friday, March 6 from 6-9pm for drinks, snacks, and 20% off the entire store.