× Expand Cover design for Dub by Duke University Press (https://www.dukeupress.edu/dub) Golden Fig Books will be hosting local poet, scholar, and activist Alexis Pauline Gumbs to celebrate the publication of Dub, her third book of poetry!

PRESS RELEASE:

She’ll be in the store at 7:00 pm for a reading, signing, and fun activity involving used books (so plan to bring or buy one to participate)!

Alexis Pauline Gumbs is a Queer Black Troublemaker and Black Feminist Love Evangelist and an aspirational cousin to all sentient beings. Her work in this lifetime is to facilitate infinite, unstoppable ancestral love in practice. Her poetic work in response to the needs of her cherished communities have held space for multitudes in mourning and movement.