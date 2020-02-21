Ali Osborn: Macadam

× Expand Ali Osborn Power WindowGraphite and acrylic on paper41" x 29"

PRESS RELEASE;

Solo exhibition featuring the drawings of NYC-based artist, Ali Osborn. The drawings evoke the hazy, mundane identity of the 21st century commuter class, inspired by bleary-eyed drives down the Jersey turnpike, random trinkets and ephemera found along walks to transit stops, and the dizzying sameness of labyrinthine suburban parking lots. Opening reception from 6-8PM on Friday, Feb 21st.