Ali Osborn: Macadam

Oneoneone 601 W Rosemary St., Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27516

PRESS RELEASE;

Solo exhibition featuring the drawings of NYC-based artist, Ali Osborn. The drawings evoke the hazy, mundane identity of the 21st century commuter class, inspired by bleary-eyed drives down the Jersey turnpike, random trinkets and ephemera found along walks to transit stops, and the dizzying sameness of labyrinthine suburban parking lots. Opening reception from 6-8PM on Friday, Feb 21st.

Oneoneone 601 W Rosemary St., Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27516 View Map
Art
Orange County
