Alive Inside: Remembering the Body as Earth

PRESS RELEASE:

Online Exhibition Opening: October 20

Submission Deadline: October 10

Submission Guidelines: https://www.hearthstudio.org/call-for-art

For this exhibition we are seeking art in a variety of media that conveys the inseparability of the human body and the earth, reimagines the self AS nature/earth, conveys the relationship of self/body/anatomy to animal/earth/landscape, or explores the barriers or forces of destruction/oppression that prohibit self-care/earth-care.

Inherited or imposed stories tell us we are separate from our bodies, each other, and the earth. We receive messaging that values logic over intuition, thoughts over feelings, and mind over body. These stories can become beliefs and these beliefs can become behaviors that lead to isolation, depression and anxiety. But now, more than ever, we have an opportunity for change.

Turning towards our feeling and sensual selves, our animal selves, and nature, reminds us of our humanness. Discovering home not just in our environment but in our bodies reminds us of our capacities to live in a web of interconnection, finding support in the generative and reciprocal forces of nature. Our inhabited bodies are our first environment and our access point to all that's outside of us. As a species, we are being called to remember this so that we can begin to make new choices that will sustain life on this planet. Join us in this inquiry and exploration.