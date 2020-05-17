All That Glitters: Spark and Dazzle from the Permanent Collection

Gregg Museum of Art & Design 1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, North Carolina 27607

PRESS RELEASE:

"All That Glitters" investigates humanity’s age-old fascination with shiny objects. What is it that makes them so attractive? Some of the Gregg’s most visually stunning objects help probe some of the deeper cultural, psychological, and even evolutionary impulses behind their appeal.

Gregg Museum of Art & Design 1903 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, North Carolina 27607
