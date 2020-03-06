Alun Be

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

To coincide with the major traveling exhibition Good as Gold: Fashioning Senegalese Women, opening at the North Carolina Museum of Art, Senegalese artist and photographer Alun Be will be at Artspace for a month-long residency. While in residence, Be will collaborate with community organizations to continue work on his series, Empowering Women.

Exhibition Dates: March 6 - April 25

First Friday Opening Reception: March 6, 6-10pm

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina View Map
