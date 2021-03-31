Donna Washington: The Ambient Life of a Story

× Expand photo courtesy of the artist Donna Washington

PRESS RELEASE:

Registration is required; suggested donation: $10; registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of workshop.

How many sounds can you make?

How many sounds have you tried to make?

How well do you use your voice?

If you want to unlock the power of stories, be they ghost tales or personal narrative or literary tales, sound effects and character voices can bump up the effectiveness. Come and spend an hour exploring your voice, characters, and the joy of just being loud, wild, and joyous with abandon!

Donna Washington has been called a “Walking Disney Movie” and told she was "better than television". A highly animated performer, she has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for more than 30 years. Donna Washington is an internationally known, multiple award winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist, and author.